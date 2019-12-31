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More details below but the TL;DR is this…if you want to learn more about current manufacturing trends, investments, industrial startups, stay on top of manufacturing tech news, and maybe get your next job, you should sign up for The Future of Manufacturing Newsletter.

Why subscribe?

The Future of Manufacturing sends out a digest of timely, must-read posts about the future of manufacturing, market trends, industry news, investments, industrial startups and other manufacturing tech news.

For Founders & Startup Builders

Learn more about what other successful founders are doing, investment trends, company building advice specifically for the manufacturing industry, and get to know fellow industrial founders.

For Investors

Get the latest news on industrial startups, funding rounds, M&A activity, which areas are growing, and much more.

For Corporates & Consultants

Read about the latest innovation trends in manufacturing, lighthouse factories, corporate M&A activity, and never miss again another hot industrial startup that gets started.

Trusted by readers at some of the world’s leading industrial tech companies, manufacturing companies, investors, and consulting firms.

What readers are saying

As the founder of several manufacturing tech companies, I always look forward to reading the latest Future of Manufacturing Newsletter to give me up-to-date news and analysis from across the industry. I keep close track of what's going on, and Robin still somehow finds a ton that I don't see. This is a very unique service to the manufacturing community that I really applaud him for doing consistently over all of these years. It's really a required subscription for everyone in our space.

Nick Pinkston - Founder of CloudFab, Plethora, Volition

I studied Industrial Engineering but now work as a VC — there is no newsletter like Robin's, blending the world of manufacturing with the world of tech and startups. I'm looking forward to every edition of the newsletter — it's informative and entertaining: Robin's passion and experience for the space truly shine through.

Andreas Helbig - Partner at Atomico

Since the early days, I am reading the newsletter and enjoy getting some of the latest market developments. Especially the ecosystem overview is a great – constantly evolving and updated – insight into the market of solution providers in the different fields of Manufacturing.

Dr. Christian Ruehl - Global Practice Senior Manager for Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 at Bain & Company