The Future of Manufacturing
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Issue #58 - The Future of Manufacturing
Topics this time: robot fundamentals, China's humanoid race, the component layer as strategic chokepoint, rare earth crunches, factory economics, and…
Mar 29
•
Robin Dechant
27
4
1
February 2026
Issue #57 - The Future of Manufacturing
Topics this time: the second valley of death. Why scaling production separates generational companies from the rest
Feb 8
•
Robin Dechant
10
1
1
December 2025
Issue #56 - The Future of Manufacturing
Topics this time: android dreams, the electrification revolution, virtual training for manufacturers, Amazon’s ambitious automation plans, and new…
Dec 28, 2025
•
Robin Dechant
11
October 2025
Issue #55 - The Future of Manufacturing
Topics this time: making money out of thin air, practical robots, breaking Europe's engineering perfectionism, and new funding rounds in Q3 2025.
Oct 5, 2025
•
Robin Dechant
7
1
June 2025
Issue #54 - The Future of Manufacturing
Topics this time: software-defined hardware companies, financing solutions for Capex-heavy businesses, an outlook for AI in 2027, new funding rounds in…
Jun 29, 2025
•
Robin Dechant
15
1
March 2025
Issue #53 - The Future of Manufacturing
Topics this time: say hello to a new format, the Japan of the AI area, European Deep Tech stats, and massive investments in US manufacturing and…
Mar 23, 2025
9
2
January 2025
Issue #52 - The Future of Manufacturing
Topics this time: Europe's future, foundation models for robotics, Bosch strategy breakdown, and new funding rounds in Q4 2024 with a lot of AI in the…
Jan 5, 2025
11
2
1
December 2024
Interview Series #04 - The Future of Manufacturing
An interview with Natan Linder (Co-Founder and CEO at Tulip Interfaces).
Dec 1, 2024
•
Robin Dechant
6
November 2024
Interview Series #03 - The Future of Manufacturing
An interview with Dominik Obermaier(Co-Founder and CTO at HiveMQ).
Nov 3, 2024
•
Robin Dechant
2
September 2024
Issue #51 - The Future of Manufacturing
Topics this time: vertical integration, why now moment in manufacturing, recent development in AI and robotics, and lots of new funding rounds in Q3…
Sep 29, 2024
10
1
Interview Series #02 - The Future of Manufacturing
An interview with Manuel Bönisch (Co-Founder and prev. CSO at ProGlove).
Sep 1, 2024
•
Robin Dechant
6
July 2024
Interview Series #01 - The Future of Manufacturing
An interview with Randy Altschuler (CEO Xometry).
Jul 28, 2024
8
1
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